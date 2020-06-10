The Alabama Public Service Commission has approved a plan by Southern Co.'s (SO +0.3% ) Alabama Power utility to add nearly 2K GW of natural gas capacity.

The regulator partially approved a certificate of convenience and necessity to build a 720 MW natural gas plant and acquire the owner of an 885 MW facility in Autauga County, expected to cost a combined ~$1.1B.

The PSC also approved Alabama Power's request to acquire 240 MW of gas power under a long-term purchase agreement expected to begin this year.

The company says it expects to recover all approved costs through existing rate mechanisms.