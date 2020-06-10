In final results of its cash tender offers, ViacomCBS (VIAC -7% , VIACA -7.2% ) says that $1.736B in securities were validly tendered and not withdrawn by the deadline.

Those offers were for up to a maximum of $2B combined aggregate purchase price.

Among top priorities for acceptance, some $259.6M of $600M outstanding 3.875% senior notes due 2021 were tendered; about $203.4M of $400M outstanding 2.5% senior notes due 2023; $156.7M of $400M outstanding 2.9% senior notes due 2023; $40.2M of $181.6M outstanding 3.25% senior notes due 2023; and $409.3M of $1.25B outstanding 4.25% senior notes due 2023.