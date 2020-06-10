Deutsche Bank (DB +0.9% ) will combine the international units of its Wealth Management and Private & Commercial Business subsidiaries into a new International Private Bank.

The business will have €250B ($284B) of assets under management and combined revenue of ~€3B.

Claudio de Sanctis, most recently Global Head of Wealth Management, will become head of the International Private Bank and CEO EMEA..

"Combining our internationally focused Private Bank businesses will allow us to develop our market share within and across local markets," De Sanctis said.

Ashok Aram, head of Private & Commercial Business International and CEO EMEA, has decided to leave Deutsche Bank for personal reasons, the company said.