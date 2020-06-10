Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -2.5% ) is ready to start negotiating with clients for the sale of future solar power on Brazil's free energy market from its first farms due to start operating in 2023, Shell's solar business development manager for Latin America tells Reuters.

Maria Gabriela da Rocha says the startup is part of Shells strategy to move into renewable energy, betting on industries' increasing desire to sign long-term clean energy contracts.

"For the last two years, we have focused mainly on building up our portfolio. Now we will start talking to clients with products in hand to offer," she says, adding that Shell's solar projects are in an advanced stage of development.

Shell is looking to be a big player in the Brazilian renewable energy market and has not ruled out acquisitions in the solar sector, Rocha says.