Daktronics (DAKT +6.9% ) reported Q4 sales decline of 1.3% Y/Y to $126.1M, reflecting fluctuations in the timing of order bookings, and related conversion to sales, including some shipping and onsite delays caused by COVID-19; and orders declined by 9.4% Y/Y.

Sales by segments: Commercial $32.06M (-8.5% Y/Y); Live Events $37.39M (+2.8% Y/Y); High School Park and Recreation $20.98M (+25.7% Y/Y); Transportation $16.88M (+22.6% Y/Y); and International $18.79M (-27.4% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 360 bps to 22.7%.

Operating loss reduced to $3.45M, from $10.26M last year same quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fiscal was $10.81M, compared to $29.55M a year ago. Free cash flow was negative $6.96M.

Company had cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of Q4 of $41.6M; and $15M borrowed on line of credit.

Previously: Daktronics EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (June 10)