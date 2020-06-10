Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) reports FQ2 revenue beat and in-line EPS.

FQ2 highlights: Total revenue, $39.6M (-5.7% Y/Y).

Agribusiness revenue, $38.4M (-5.8%); other revenue, $1.1M (-6.5%).

FQ2 Operating loss increased to $2.8M vs. a $1.0M year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was break-even in the quarter vs. a $0.8M.

Net cash provided by operating activities during six months was $15.8M vs. a $4.0M year ago.

Long-term debt as of April 30, 2020 was $124.3M, compared to $105.9M at the end of fiscal year 2019.

In March 2020, the Company sold its 0.2M remaining shares of Calavo for a total of $11.0M, recognizing a loss of $6.3M.

Citing the uncertain economic environment due to the pandemic, LMNR is withdrawing its fiscal year 2020 outlook previously provided on March 11, 2020.

In addition, LMNR also filed for $150M common stock offering.

