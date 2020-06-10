Mnuchin says economic rebound has started

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S. economy has started to rebound from the coronavirus-induced recession and will "improve dramatically" in Q3 and Q4.

In a prepared statement for his testimony before the U.S. Senate Small Business Committee, Mnuchin says that jobs and other economic data "show that we are well positioned for a strong, phased reopening of our country."

Still, Mnuchin and Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, are expected to face questions about the rocky start to the $660B Paycheck Protection Program aimed at keeping employees on the payrolls of small businesses during the pandemic lockdown.

"As you might expect with a program of this magnitude executed on a national scale in record time, we initially experienced some complications. We resolved them quickly," Mnuchin said in his testimony.