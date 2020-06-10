Chico's FAS crashes 20% post Q1 results

  • Chico's FAS (CHS -20.2%) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 45.9% Y/Y to $280.3M; due to closed stores during 2nd half of the first quarter, partially offset by stronger digital commerce performance.
  • During the initial 4 weeks of 2020, the Company's comparable sales increased 2.7% Y/Y, building on the positive sales momentum reported in Q4 2019.
  • Digital sales exceeded Y/Y and posted a double-digit increase in April.
  • Gross margin was -4%, compared 36.9%, reflecting the impact of inventory write-offs of $43.1M and store impairments of $20.9M, as well as deleverage of occupancy costs.
  • Currently, the Company has 63% of stores open and will have 80% of its fleet open by June 12.
  • During Q1 and now into the second, the Company has strengthened its liquidity and substantially reduced expenses and cash burn.
  • At the end of Q1, cash and marketable securities totaled $117.6M, while debt totaled $149M.
  • Also, inventories, net of inventory reserves, totaled $273.1M.
  • 2020 Outlook: The Company is not providing updated guidance at this time due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
