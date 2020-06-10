Glass Lewis opposes two directors, pay package at Liberty Global

  • Proxy adviser Glass Lewis is coming out against the pay package at Liberty Global (LBTYA -0.5%), putting in some additional scrutiny on some eye-popping numbers pointed at its CEO.
  • Liberty Global's annual meeting is set for June 30, and its proxy filings indicate that CEO Mike Fries could draw as much as $123M in compensation for 2019.
  • That's an extreme figure that includes equity awards and (notably) unearned performance-related income rolled up from the coming five years - which the company has noted must be treated as "earned" in the year it was granted.
  • “The CEO’s compensation during the past fiscal year was more than four times the average compensation received by other named executive officers,” Glass Lewis says. “In Glass Lewis’ view, a high level of executive pay inequity, as in this case, may be an indicator of serious long-term problems with a company’s compensation practices and more broadly, its board-level management and oversight.” (h/t Bloomberg)
  • Glass Lewis wants to see the say-on-pay vote go annual in the future.
  • It's also recommending a vote against two directors: J.C. Sparkman (due to compensation policy concerns) and J. David Wargo (for being on too many audit committees).
