The U.S. Air Force has delayed by four years a decision on whether the $44B KC-46 tanker program should be approved for full-rate production, while contractor Boeing (BA -6.9% ) tries to show it has fixed the flawed camera system used for the plane's midair refueling mission.

A decision on the troubled tanker now is expected by Q3 2024, after previously planned for this September.

The Air Force says the decision to delay will not affect orders to Boeing, which already is producing the KC-46 at a pace equal to full-rate production pace; 67 of the planned 179 are on contract, with 33 delivered.