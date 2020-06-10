47 out of the 52 publicly-traded restaurants stocks are in negative territory today after Starbucks (SBUX -4.5%) highlighted its $3.2B coronavirus hit to sales this quarter and with general wariness over a second wave of COVID-19 as hospitalizations in some key U.S. states increase.
Restaurant stocks in retreat include J. Alexander's Holdings (JAX -12.8%), One Group Hospitality (STKS -8.9%), Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH -8.6%), Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI -8.1%), Luby's (LUB -8.1%), Denny's (DENN -9.2%), Cracker Barrel (CBRL -6.6%), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -6.2%) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -5.1%). As is typical during the last few months, Domino's (DPZ +0.3%) and Papa John's International (PZZA +0.5%) are marching to their own drummer.
Food suppliers stocks are also notable underperformers on the day. Decliners include United Natural Foods (UNFI -18.7%), Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF -6.8%), Performance Food Group (PFGC -4.9%), US Foods (USFD -6.8%), Sysco (SYY -5.5%), SpartanNash (SPTN -3.7%) and Core-Mark (CORE -0.8%).
