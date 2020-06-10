47 out of the 52 publicly-traded restaurants stocks are in negative territory today after Starbucks (SBUX -4.5% ) highlighted its $3.2B coronavirus hit to sales this quarter and with general wariness over a second wave of COVID-19 as hospitalizations in some key U.S. states increase.

Restaurant stocks in retreat include J. Alexander's Holdings (JAX -12.8% ), One Group Hospitality (STKS -8.9% ), Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH -8.6% ), Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI -8.1% ), Luby's (LUB -8.1% ), Denny's (DENN -9.2% ), Cracker Barrel (CBRL -6.6% ), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -6.2% ) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -5.1% ). As is typical during the last few months, Domino's (DPZ +0.3% ) and Papa John's International (PZZA +0.5% ) are marching to their own drummer.