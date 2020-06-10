Intel debuts Lakefield chips, takes on SoftBank's Arm

Jun. 10, 2020 11:34 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)INTC, SFTBF, SFTBYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor23 Comments
  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) officially debuts the Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology, which have been more commonly known as the Lakefield chips.
  • The new chips, meant for smaller devices like foldables, include the Foveros 3D packaging tech and a hybrid CPU architecture that combines the 10nm Sunny Cove core with four low-power, Atom-class Tremont cores.
  • The Lakefield chips are Intel's answer to Arm's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Big Little architecture.
  • The first three Lakefield-powered devices are the Intel version of Samsung's Galaxy Book S, the foldable Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, and Microsoft's dual-screened Surface Neo.
