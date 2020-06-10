A coalition of 51 attorneys general in the U.S. has filed an antitrust complaint in federal court against 26 companies making generic dermatology drugs and 10 executives at these firms claiming wide-spread price-fixing, marketing allocating and bid-rigging related to over 80 different products.

Companies named in the complaint include Novartis (NVS -0.1% ) unit Sandoz, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -3.8% ), Pfizer's (PFE -0.6% ) Upjohn unit, Mylan (MYL -3.4% ), Perrigo (PRGO -2.9% ) and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO -1.7% ).