Crown Crafts (CRWS -5.7% ) reported Q4 revenue decline of 36% Y/Y to $20.31M.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 226 bps to 26.4%; and operating margin was flat at 9.1%.

Company says current quarter and year-to-date periods were impacted favorably by $276k, or $0.03 per diluted share, and $568k, or $0.06 per diluted share, respectively, due to the reversal of a portion of reserves unrecognized tax benefits and the related interest and penalties that had been previously accrued.

Company suspended the dividend in order to conserve cash during these turbulent economic times.

