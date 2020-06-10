Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -1.4% ) says it does not plan further cuts to production rates for now after the company scaled down commercial jet production in April because of the coronavirus.

In early April, Airbus cut production rates by roughly a third to adapt to the lower demand caused by the crisis, and CEO Guillaume Faury later said rates should remain unchanged until June but could be cut again although not as much.

The company welcomes the "strong plan" of French government support for the aerospace industry announced Tuesday, Faury says.

Macron's administration this week unveiled a string of measures, totaling €15B ($17B), to support aviation, including loan guarantees, wage subsidies for furloughed workers and an investment fund for small businesses.