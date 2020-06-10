"Why are you going to go in a store," asks Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) CEO Michelle Gass, speaking at an industry event.

"The role of brick-and-mortar retail, restaurants and settings where customers and people congregate is really going to change ... as everybody gets more comfortable to transact online."

Businesses, she says, should use the shutdown to revisit or speed up ideas - online channels, the in-store experience, curbside pickup - that previously hadn't been a priority.

"The bar is raised on what experience you’re creating inside that brick-and-mortar."