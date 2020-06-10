NetEase (NTES +2.2% ) is higher against a lower broader market today after the game maker said its Hong Kong listing was oversubscribed, to the tune of 360.5x.

It's increased the number of shares allocated to retail investors to 20.6M from a previous 5.15M in response. And it's cut shares allocated to institutional investors to 150.9M from 166.3M.

Not counting overallotment options (for up to 25.7M shares), the company is set to raise HK$20.9B - about $2.7B.

Trading in the shares is set to begin tomorrow.