Senseonics (SENS -15.7% ) reported revenue of $36K ( -98.95% Y/Y) in FQ1; gross revenue stood at $2M mostly generated in the U.S.

Adjusted EPS of -$0.2373, missed consensus by -$0.09 .

As of April 30, cash and equivalents were $30M post its two credit facilities provided gross proceeds of $15M and it had access to an additional $5M. Outstanding indebtedness at the end of Q1 was $98.7M.

During the quarter, the company received positive coverage decisions for Eversense from several Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans providing access to nearly 10M covered lives.

SENS withdrew its 2020 guidance amid challenging economic conditions.

Previously: Senseonics EPS misses by $0.08,misses on revenue (June 9)