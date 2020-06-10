Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority will now make a final decision on Amazon's (AMZN +2.1% ) Deliveroo minority stake by August 6.

The CMA extended the deadline from June 11 to "take full account of representations received from the parties and third parties" in response to April's provisional approval.

The provisional clearance, which cited the coronavirus pandemic's impact on Deliveroo's business, was protested by competitors including Just Eat and Domino's.

Last May, Amazon led a $575M funding round in Deliveroo. In Deember, the CMA launched an investigation into whether the tie-up harmed local competition.