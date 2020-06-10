Concrete Pumping (BBCP +16.1% ) reported in-line FQ2 revenue of $74.0M (+19.4% Y/Y) driven by Capital Pumping acquisition in May 2019. U.S. Concrete Pumping revenue was up by 35% while U.K. Operations dipped 34%.

Gross margin widened by 370 bp to 43.0% supported by post-acquisition contribution, more favorable fuel pricing and better procurement costs.

Adjusted EPS of -$0.08, missed consensus by $0.03 . Adjusted EBITDA increased 29% to $23.5M.

During the quarter, net debt was reduced by ~$20M M/M while liquidity as of April 30 stood at $33M on various cost saving and cash preservation measures.

In the past few weeks, Seattle market revenue is back to pre-COVID-19 levels while U.K. operations have bounced back from 25% to 60% of pre-pandemic revenue. Despite being well-positioned to counter the current economic challenges, BBCP withdrew its FY20 outlook.

Previously: Concrete Pumping EPS misses by $0.03, revenue in-line (June 9)