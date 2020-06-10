Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -1.4% ) CEO Ben van Beurden expects buying and selling of liquefied natural gas to recover to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

"We still very much believe that with the current supply-demand outlook, this is a fundamentally strong sector that will grow at a rate that is close to 4% per year," the CEO tells Bloomberg in comments that show Shell is maintaining the optimism showed in its annual LNG Outlook in February, before COVID-19 started to ravage markets.

Shell had forecast annual LNG demand to double to 700M tons by 2040, after consumption rose by a record 13% to 359M tons in 2019.

"We will obviously flex our investment program to be aligned with where we believe the sector will go, but the profitability of the business and the outlook of this business is going to be as good as what you saw before the pandemic," van Beurden says.

