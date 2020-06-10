As illustrated in its switched transactions numbers for May released yesterday, Mastercard (MA +0.8% ) saw a "marked improvement" in U.S. total retail sales in May vs. April, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks overall retail sales across all payment types, including cash and check.

In the U.S., total retail sales (ex-auto) fell 5.6% Y/Y last month, compared with a 14.1% Y/Y decline in April as some states started to reopen and stimulus checks buoyed consumer spending.

E-commerce sales continued to stay lofty, rising 92.7% Y/Y in May, reflecting the broader shift toward digital; in the U.S., e-commerce sales in April and May made up 22% of all retail sales, up from 11% in 2019.

Demand for groceries in the U.S. remains elevated, with sales up 9.2% Y/Y in May across online and in-store purchases.

Online and in-store hardware sales rose 36.2% Y/Y in May.