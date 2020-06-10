Boeing targets late June for 737 MAX re-certification flight - Bloomberg
Jun. 10, 2020 12:47 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor62 Comments
- In signs that the 737 MAX may be nearing the final stages before a return to service, Bloomberg reports Boeing (BA -5.5%) is aiming to conduct a re-certification test flight on the MAX later this month and is notifying airlines of a key fix to plane's wiring.
- A draft of revised pilot training for the grounded plane also is being shared with airlines, according to the report.
- A date for a flight by Federal Aviation Administration pilots to certify that MAX meets safety regulations has not been finalized, and the company still has items to complete before it can occur.