Boeing targets late June for 737 MAX re-certification flight - Bloomberg

Jun. 10, 2020 12:47 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)
  • In signs that the 737 MAX may be nearing the final stages before a return to service, Bloomberg reports Boeing (BA -5.5%) is aiming to conduct a re-certification test flight on the MAX later this month and is notifying airlines of a key fix to plane's wiring.
  • A draft of revised pilot training for the grounded plane also is being shared with airlines, according to the report.
  • A date for a flight by Federal Aviation Administration pilots to certify that MAX meets safety regulations has not been finalized, and the company still has items to complete before it can occur.
