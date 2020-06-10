Twin River called a long-term winner by Union Gaming

Jun. 10, 2020 1:10 PM ETBally's Corporation (BALY)BALYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Union Gaming analyst John DeCree thinks Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH -1.2%) has a plethora of potential catalysts, including opportunistic acquisitions, targeted project capex, a new potential slot agreement in Rhode Island and sports betting/iGaming.
  • DeCree thinks Twin River will remain acquisitive and continue to execute on a multi-year growth strategy that has already created a far more diversified and stable company than existed a year ago.
  • Revenue for Twin River has been on a steady march higher before the pandemic hit (see TRWH's growth metrics).
  • Union Gaming's price target on TRWH goes to $30, but DeCree also sees plenty of potential beyond that mark. "We estimate TRWH could be on a path to $275m+ of EBITDA and roughly 4.0x-4.5x net debt to EBITDA. At this level of EBITDA, even a conservative real estate monetization event would peg the company at a valuation of nearly $45 per share," he notes.
