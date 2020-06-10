Children's Place Retail Stores Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Jun. 10, 2020 1:14 PM ETThe Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)PLCEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Children's Place Retail Stores (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.26 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $261.78M (-36.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PLCE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.