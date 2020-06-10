Adobe Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jun. 10, 2020 5:35 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)ADBEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.32 (+26.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.16B (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADBE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Adobe Continues To Trend Higher, But Is In Overbought Territory Now