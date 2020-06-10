Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-63.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $696.06M (-11.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LULU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 24 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 21 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Lululemon: Take Your Profit Ahead Of Q1 Earnings