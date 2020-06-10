Presenting at a Morgan Stanley conference, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:UBS) CEO Andy Cecere says Q2 loan loss reserves will be higher than the $993M booked in Q1. Those comments appear to be at odds with recent far more optimistic outlooks provided by Jamie Dimon and Brian Moynihan.

That said, he sees Q2 as the peak in the reserve build.

Turning to other metrics, the bank expects a 30 basis points narrowing in net interest margin, and flat-to-slightly-lower net interest income.