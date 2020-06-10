Remember the Tokyo Olympics? The Summer Games planned now to be hosted by Japan next year are not expected to be done with grand splendor, according to organizers. That development is a departure from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's original hope of holding the games in their full form.

Officials are considering about 200 proposals on simplifying the games, with the biggest wildcard of all being the uncertainty of global spectators. Japan was hoping for a major tourism boost by hosting the Olympics.

