Baird analyst Michael J. Bellisario downgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ -9.3% ) to Neutral after taking a closer look at implied per-key valuations vs. pre-pandemic levels.

Says hotel REITs are trading at 9% and 14% per-key discounts vs. mid-February and year-end 2019 levels, respectively.

RLJ, meanwhile are only trading at 5% and 10% discounts, respectively and both are at or near the smallest in Baird's coverage universe.

"Balancing our Market-Weight sector allocation and our more cautious near-term stance, we believe better relative value and upside potential exists elsewhere (e.g., APLE)," Bellisario writes.

Baird's Neutral rating agrees with Quant rating, and is less optimistic than Wall Street analysts' average rating of Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 5 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).