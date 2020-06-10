Fed holds rates near zero

As expected, the Fed keeps interest rates unchanged at 0%-0.25% as the virus continues to pose considerable risks.

The central bank will continue to buy Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities "at least at the current pace."

The vote was unanimous.

Repeats that it will maintain federal funds rate target range at the current level until it's "confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals."

Stocks jump into the green; the Dow rises 0.2% , the S&P 500 gains 0.3% , and the Nasdaq jumps 1.0% .

Chairman Jerome Powell will hold his post-decision press conference at 2:30 PM ET; watch live webcast.