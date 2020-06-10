Higher online media targets from BofA, as trends look up

Improvements in usage trends along with other positive ad signals bode well for online media, BofA Securities says, and it's raising price targets on big players.

Companies' April reports pointed to some stabilization across the board, it says, and since then there's been an increase in economic activity with lockdown removals, and e-commerce spending speeding up in May. Online media CPMs (cost per thousand views) have been trending higher and "Even sectors that have reset ad budgets near zero, such as travel, are seeing areas with green shoots (vacation rentals), and will likely begin spending to capture future bookings."

Meanwhile, Street estimates for the sites look conservative, BofA says, if given a potential 10-point improvement in consumer spending. That would suggest Q2 revenues for online media would come in 7% higher than consensus, even with average spending down. (And that scenario suggests most upside for Snap (NYSE:SNAP), while least upside would fall to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)).

Another piece of the equation is user growth, which has showed continued strength (with downloads and engagement) in May after the boost from COVID-19 lockdowns. That points to a sector "well positioned for GDP recovery," the firm says.

For Snap (which says its fourth straight quarter of accelerating daily active user growth and increasing Discover time), it's raising its price target to $24 from $20, now implying 14% upside.

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) search revenue is highly correlated with GDP growth, BofA says, and YouTube trends look good as does the potential for cloud share growth. It's raising its target to $1,610, implying 10% upside.

For Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which has several under-monetized and undervalued assets (Messenger, Marketplaces, Watch) along with e-commerce initiatives, it's raising its target to $265 from $240 (12% upside).

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is seeing nice engagement as well, and the firm's raising its target to $24 from $22 (7.4% upside).

Despite the limited potential revenue gains mentioned, Twitter (TWTR) has an attractive risk/reward setup as live events return, and BofA sees "potential" for 30%-plus revenue growth; it's raising that target to $42 from $35 (20% upside).