Markets go green after Fed pledges

The FOMC minutes ago said it expected the Fed Funds rate to remain at 0% through 2022, and will continue to buy Treasurys and MBS at the current pace for the foreseeable future.

The central planners continue to see the long run Fed Funds rate at around 2.5%.

The news has sent the S&P 500 and DJIA from modestly in the red to modestly in the green. The Nasdaq has added to gains, now up 1% .

The 10-year Treasury yield has ticked up a bit to 0.79%, and gold has added a few dollars per ounce to $1,721, now flat on the session. The greenback is bouncing around a bit, now lower by a fraction.

Looking at the updated economic projections, the 2020 median unemployment rate is now seen at 9.3% vs. 3.5% three months ago; 2021 at 6.5% vs. 3.6%; 2022 5.5% vs. 3.7%.

GDP growth in 2020 is now seen at -6.5%, but bouncing back to 5% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022.

Chairman Jay Powell's press conference begins at 2:30 ET.