Fed sees rates at zero likely through 2022

In the FOMC's first economic projections since December, officials see the federal funds rate unchanged through at least the end of next year.

Only one official sees the rate rising during 2022.

Longer-term, the Fed officials see the key rate rising to anywhere between 2.0% and 3.0%, with most expecting the rate to rise to ~2.5%.

The Federal Open Market Committee had scrapped their projections in March due to the market dislocations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its December projections, the median projection for the federal funds rate was 1.6% for 2020, 1.9% for 2021, and 2.1% for 2022.