Tyson Foods (TSN -2.1% ) is still a favorite at Credit Suisse as the company's underlying fundamentals are seen as more important than overwrought headlines on meat shortages or DOJ probes.

The firm keeps an Overweight rating on Tyson and lifts its FQ3 and full-year profit estimates to take into account higher throughput at the company's beef processing plants.

"After a 19% decline in industry slaughter volume in April and a 30% decline in the first half of May, the rate of decline started improving in the last two weeks of May and returned to flat in the first week of June. Fabrication costs are still significantly higher than the prior year due to hazard pay and mitigation costs, but the spread between low cattle prices and high cut-out values has expanded significantly. We expect the spread to narrow in June as increased beef availability leads to lower wholesale prices, but this still suggests an increase in packer profits for the quarter as a whole."

Of course, the return of the company's foodservice business is also a big positive.

CS says its upped price target of $75 on Tyson reflects a 13.0X multiple off the FY21 EPS estimate.