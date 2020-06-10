The Fed is "strongly committed" to use its full range of tools and do "whatever we can and for as long as it takes" to limit lasting damage to the economy, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at his post-FOMC meeting virtual press conference.

The comments come after the central bank keeps the federal funds rate target range at 0%-0.25% as the COVID-19 still poses considerable risks to the economy.

The severity of the downturn will partly depend on policy action taken at all levels of government, Powell said.

Update at 2:39 PM ET: He emphasizes the importance to preserving the flow of credit and notes that the Fed's lending programs "can increase the willingness of private lenders to extend credit."

Whether to use yield curve control remains an open question, he said.

2:41 PM ET: The FOMC generally sees recovery in H2 supported by near zero rates.

Asserts that "the Federal Reserve serves the entire nation"; there's "no place at the Federal Reserve for racism."

2:45 PM ET: The path for the economy "is highly uncertain" and will depend, in a large part, on the path of the pandemic.

Powell said monetary policy is in a "good place", citing effective lower bound rates, its lending programs and asset purchases, and "continuing asset prices at a relatively high level."

Said FOMC was briefed on the history of yield-curve control and will continue that discussion at future FOMC meetings.

2:49 PM ET: "We're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates," Powell said when asked how the Fed will react if the economy shapes up better than expected.

Expects a very weak Q2 then "an expansion that builds momentum over time... ultimately, we do see a full recovery over time," he said.

2:59 PM ET: Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF -3.1% ) drops to session lows after Powell's remark on not thinking about raising rates.

Among the bigger names, Bank of America (BAC -4.9% ), Citigroup (C -4.6% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -3.2% ), Morgan Stanley (MS -2.7% ).

3:01 PM: The Fed is in the final run-up to launching the Main Street Lending Facility.

Powell calls Congress's fiscal actions "large, forceful, and very quick... So far it's a good response and has had a big effect."

"It's possible that we may need to do more and it's possible that Congress may need to do more," he said.

3:12 PM ET: Local virus flare-ups could hurt the overall economic recovery by undermining confidence in traveling, dining out, and entertainment, Powell said.

3:14 PM ET: There are signs that the "bottom has come in the labor market," but "we don't know that for sure."

3:18 PM ET: The Fed's projections don't include large additional fiscal support, he said.

The Fed is "strongly looking" at expanding the Main Street Lending Facility to include non-profits "to incorporate them into that facility or a similar facility."

3:28 PM ET: Briefing ends.