BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -1.2%) is downgraded to Sell from Neutral with a €52 price target, trimmed from €55, at Warburg Research on expectations of lower than planned FY 2020 sales of the dicamba weedkiller.
The risk that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may decide not to re-register dicamba for 2021 and beyond would be a worst-case scenario for the stock, Warburg analyst Oliver Schwarz says.
BASFY's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bearish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.
