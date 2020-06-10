BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -1.2% ) is downgraded to Sell from Neutral with a €52 price target, trimmed from €55, at Warburg Research on expectations of lower than planned FY 2020 sales of the dicamba weedkiller.

The risk that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may decide not to re-register dicamba for 2021 and beyond would be a worst-case scenario for the stock, Warburg analyst Oliver Schwarz says.

BASFY's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bearish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.