Vale (VALE -1.4% ) issues a level 1 emergency alert for three inactive tailings dams in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, but protocol does not require evacuation of local residents.

Vale says level 1 protocol was adopted preventively for dams 6 and 7A at the Aguas Claras mine and at Area IX dam at the Fabrica mine.

The company does not expect any impact on its 2020 production plan, which was revised in April at 310M-330M metric tons of iron ore.

But Vale's suspension earlier this week of its Itabira complex increases supply risk in the global iron ore market and further restricts the miner's ability to achieve 2020 guidance, Macquarie Wealth Management says.

Vale would need to ship more than 6M tons/week on average for the rest of this year to achieve full-year production guidance, a level it has not achieved YTD, Macquarie says.