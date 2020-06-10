AMC Networks (AMCX -4.5% ) is partnering with members of the On Addressability Initiative, to enable addressable capabilities on its own linear and on-demand TV advertising.

It's joining with three founding members, Charter (CHTR +0.2% ) Spectrum Reach, Comcast Advertising (CMCSA -1.5% ) and Cox Media, in pursuing a scalable addressable solution.

In a pilot project, AMC will allocate part of its commercials to addressable ads delivered to aggregate audiences across the footprints of the three companies, thus adding scale to national advertisers' addressable inventory.