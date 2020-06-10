Gold prices jump after the Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates near zero through 2022.

After settling fractionally lower at $1,720.70/oz., August Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) recently +0.7% to $1,734.60.

Holding interest rates at near zero "makes gold an attractive safe-haven asset compared to its competitors and drives the dollar lower, which is great for gold," says James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors.

Gold miners gain alongside prices for the metal, including GOLD +1.5% , NEM +1.7% , KGC +4.8% , AUY +2.3% , IAG +2.9% , NGD +11.3% , FNV +4.3% , KL +2% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, IAU, GGN, DUST