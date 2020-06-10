Total beverage alcohol sales grew 22.2% Y/Y for the week ended on May 30 to mark a deceleration from the 25.0% in the week prior, but still indicative of strong demand.

"For the seventh consecutive week, spirits were the fastest growing segment, up 32.2% (vs. +33.4% in the prior week). Wine also continued to outperform the category, with dollar sales up 24.2% (vs. +27.5% seen in the prior week). While combined beer sales lagged relative to the other categories (+18.2%), it was the only alcohol category to post sequential WoW growth (+2.4%)," reads Cowen analyst Vivien Azer's breakdown on the new Nielsen numbers.

Seltzer continued to show momentum with dollar sales growth of 235% Y/Y over the week. The subcategory accounted for 10.3% of all total alcoholic beverage sales vs. 5.0% pre-COVID.