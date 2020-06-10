ConocoPhillips (COP -4.2% ) extends losses on the day after CFRA downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $50 price target, seeing little upside potential after more than doubling off mid-March lows.

CFRA's Stewart Glickman also notes the stock has hit a nearly 10-year high on forward multiples of EBITDA and operating cash flow.

On the plus side, the company's three-year recycle ratio shows a pattern of strong results and its net debt to capital ratio, at just 24%, is well below the peer average.

But Glickman sees Conoco's total $1.8B/year dividend payout likely requiring additional borrowing, as he does not expect free cash flow to be sufficient to handle the dividend burden on its own.

COP's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, with its Quant Rating is Neutral.