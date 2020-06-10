Petrobras (PBR -3.6% ) agrees to a new five-year deal to supply naphtha to Braskem (NYSE:BAK), delivering at least 650K metric tons/year with a potential additional maximum volume of 2.8M mt tons, the companies say.

The naphtha will be delivered to Braskem facilities in Bahia and Rio Grande do Sul states, priced at 100% of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp naphtha prices.

The companies say the new deals replace existing sales contracts that will end in December.

Separately, Petrobras says it extended a deadline to June 18 for companies to express interest in the sale of five offshore blocks in the Espirito Santo Basin.