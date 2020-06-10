Eli Lilly (LLY +1.3% ) announces positive long-term data from a study evaluating Olumiant (baricitinib) in patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who were treated for three years. The results were virtually presented at EULAR.

52% of patients who failed to respond adequately to methotrexate who responded to Olumiant therapy by week 24 maintained their responses through week 148.

No new safety signals were reported from 3,770 patients treated with Olumiant for up to 8.4 years.

The FDA approved the JAK inhibitor for RA in June 2018.