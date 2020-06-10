The Fed vowed in its monetary policy statement to increase its Treasury and agency MBS holdings.

As a result, the New York Fed's Open Market Trading Desk plans to continue to increase System Open Market Account holdings of Treasury securities, which currently is ~$80B per month.

Treasury purchases will be conducted on a monthly basis, starting with the period from mid-June to mid-July, and will continue to be conducted across a range of maturities and security types.

The desk plans to increase holdings of agency MBS at the current pace of ~$40B per month and to boost holdings of agency CMBS at the current pace by conducting weekly operations of ~$250M-$500M.

ETFs: REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ, TSI