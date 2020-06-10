Crude oil settles at three-month high despite surprise inventory build

  • Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) reversed losses to close higher, helped by weakness in the dollar that followed the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates near zero through 2022.
  • WTI July crude settled +1.7% at a three-month high $39.60/bbl, after touching an earlier low of $37.73/bbl; August Brent +1.3% to $41.73/bbl.
  • Prices shrugged off oversupply concerns, as the weekly EIA crude oil inventory report showed a surprisingly large 5.7M-barrel build in stockpiles to 538.1M barrels, the highest level on record in data going back to 1982.
  • Supplies rose as crude refinery runs "remain stymied by subdued product demand," ClipperData's Matt Smith told MarketWatch, and oil imports rose while exports fell, contributing to the supply build.
  • But despite crude's gains, energy equities (XLE -4.9%) never picked up the slack, finishing at the bottom of today's S&P sector standings.
  • ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, GUSH, BGR, ERX, BNO
