Crude oil settles at three-month high despite surprise inventory build
- Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) reversed losses to close higher, helped by weakness in the dollar that followed the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates near zero through 2022.
- WTI July crude settled +1.7% at a three-month high $39.60/bbl, after touching an earlier low of $37.73/bbl; August Brent +1.3% to $41.73/bbl.
- Prices shrugged off oversupply concerns, as the weekly EIA crude oil inventory report showed a surprisingly large 5.7M-barrel build in stockpiles to 538.1M barrels, the highest level on record in data going back to 1982.
- Supplies rose as crude refinery runs "remain stymied by subdued product demand," ClipperData's Matt Smith told MarketWatch, and oil imports rose while exports fell, contributing to the supply build.
- But despite crude's gains, energy equities (XLE -4.9%) never picked up the slack, finishing at the bottom of today's S&P sector standings.
