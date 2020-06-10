IAC and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) have set a deadline for Match stockholders to choose their form of compensation for Match's separation from IAC.

Tehy'll need to choose by 5 p.m. NYC time on June 18, based on the expectation that IAC's annual meeting and Match's special meeting to approve the transactions will be held June 25.

If the deal is completed, each Match stockholder (other than the companies) will be able to receive for each share: one share of common stock in "New Match," and either $3 in cash, or a fraction of a share with a value of $3. The default option is for additional fractional stock.