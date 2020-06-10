Kimco completes partial monetization of Albertsons investment

Jun. 10, 2020 4:10 PM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)KIM, ACIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) receives $156.1M from Albertsons Companies (ACI) as part of the completion of Albertsons' repurchase of common stock using proceeds from the sale of convertible preferred stock.
  • Kimco is using its proceeds to reduce the amount outstanding of its $590M unsecured term loan.
  • Its 9.29% ownership interest in Albertsons shrinks to ~7.5%.
  • Expects to recognize a gain in the range of $125M to $135M during Q2.
  • Albertsons used $1.68B in proceeds from the sale of convertible preferred stock to buy back about 17.5% of the common stock owned by Albertsons' current shareholders based on the preferred stock conversion level.
