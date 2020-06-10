Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) announces full enrollment in the Phase 3 ATHENA trial evaluating the combination of Rubraca (rucaparib) and Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) for the first-line maintenance treatment of newly-diagnosed ovarian cancer patients following initial treatment with platinum-based chemo.

The primary endpoint is investigator-assessed progression-free survival (PFS) up to seven years.

Secondary endpoints include overall survival, response rate and duration of response.

Topline data from the Rubraca monotherapy arm in all study populations should be available in H2 2021. Topline results from the Rubraca + Opdivo arm versus Rubraca alone in all study populations should be available in H2 2022 (or later).