Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) trades flat after reporting soft FQ1 results.

The company managed to churn up $87.0M for the Tommy Bahama business during the quarter and $49.1M form the Lily Pulitzer business.

As expected margins fell from a year ago, with gross margin running to 56.6% of sales vs. 58.8% and operating margin plunging to -17.6% of sales vs. 10.7%.

Oxford says it now has a little more than half of its 225 locations open and expects to have almost all locations open by the end of June. Due to the significant uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing a financial outlook for FY20.

